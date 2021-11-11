Random Buffering Issues with Media Server...

Having an issue with my media server where it'll play a few videos fine, then suddenly start buffering every few seconds (even on lower resolutions)...



I'll have a tv series I ripped from BD on the server and when I sit down to watch it, everything works fine for about two hours, then, the next episode I play it will play a few seconds, buffer a few seconds, rinse and repeat. Doesn't matter if I'm watching 4k, 1080p, 720p, or even old 480p... it also seems to work fine if it's a long single-file movie, it seems like it's after so many individual files it's failing.



my first thought was that it was overheating, but temperatures were good on both CPU and GPU (it doesn't have sensors for RAM). I also thought it might be HDD related, so I took the opportunity to upgrade its 4x1tb HDDs for brand new (not used) 4x12tb drives... didn't solve the issue. Also not an issue with network congestion since there's nothing else running on the network that would use that much bandwidth (Both the server and the PC it's streaming to are hard-wired 1gbps cat-6 --- does the same streaming to WiFi and LTE) I've also disabled all non-windows services except for the media server and it's still bugging out after ~4 files.



It also does this no matter what device it's streaming to, so it's not client-side (does it with the web-client, the windows client, Android client, and the Plex App on my smart TV)



I'm running out of ideas... any suggestions?



System Specs:

Windows 10 Pro

AMD FX(tm)-8320 Eight-Core Processor @ 3.50 GHz

16gb RAM

GeForce GTX 660

4x12tb HDD

Plex Media Server