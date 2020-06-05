Ran a copy command... somehow (don't know if related or not) partition of drive I copied to became corrupted?

Doesnt make a whole lot of sense to me. I have no idea what I did. I may have been a victim of some type of cyber attack because my home server logs are all wiped out as well so I cant see if anything actually happened. I was running SnapRAID on my server and the content and parity files are all missing. I really dont know what to think... maybe somehow I entered the perfect storm of BS and my drive just happened to mess up which made the other issues obvious.



One minute my drive was working, the next it appeared to have no active partition. Drive is good with low hours, an 8tb WD drive with no SMART errors. I was thinking maybe I borked the directory when I typed out the command or something but, even then, I have no idea how a copy command could screw up a partition. So far I have been unable to recover the data (about 5tb worth) or restore the partition. Im running a deep scan on the drive right now trying to see if I can get the data copied to another blank 8tb drive.



Server is running OpenMediaVault and I generally access it through the web interface and/or with putty.



I dont really know what to even ask for help with because I dont even know what happened or why it happened.