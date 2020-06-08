Rampage VI Extreme USB charging not going well

USB Type C -> USB Type C USB Type C w/ USB Type A adapter -> USB Type C (same cable as #1, but with adapter) USB Type A to USB-C (No adapter)

Since my S10+ and Note10+ accepts fast charging when plugged into a car adapter and wall adapter (which supports QC as well as 2.4V charging), I don't think it's an issue with the phones.Hence, why I'm posting it under this forum.When using any cable with the appropriate port, the phones indicate something wrong with the cable and shows a super long charge time.Happens when using both rear and front panel ports (front panel is connected to the MB header).Using the same cables, as follows:Case is a Fractal Define R6I updated the top ports to have the Type-C connector, but I don't think this is the problem, since the Type-C connector from the rear port also exhibits the same problem.Does the Rampage VI Extreme have an issue providing higher current for charging?I was unable to find any posts with this specific motherboard, though I saw something about using AI Suite for another Asus board.However, when I installed AI Suite III, I did not see anything that could help with the USB power settings.I didn't see anything in the BIOS settings either.Also, I do not see any error with plugging in a lightning cable (either Type C -> Lightning or Type A -> Lightning) with the iPhones.However, the iPhone doesn't indicate the charging rate. Or at least I didn't see where I can view it. It just shows that it's being charged.Help would be appreciated, thank you.