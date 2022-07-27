Christian509
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 27, 2022
- Messages
- 1
Hello, I’m new to crypto mining.
I’m researching bitramo miners
The ramo x in particular. Their boasting that there machine which has 2200 hashrate using 2200 watts will produce 20 k a month with my current energy costs. Those costs are0.03 cents a kilowatt. I attached a link to their site.
Can anyone verify or deny the numbers that they boast.
I used a different calculator that showed profitability of $6600 a month which is still acceptable but no where near what they boast.
The company was formed April of 2022
Based out of New York.
Any help would be appreciated.
