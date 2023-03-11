Rambus takes charge of Arm’s CryptoCell, CryptoIsland IP

erek
Rambus still in the game, in it to win it
“Rambus, like Arm, is an IP company that does not make chips, but instead licenses its technology to other semiconductor manufacturers. It was the creator of the RDRAM memory technology, and gained notoriety in the past for various patent infringement casesagainst memory companies in particular. Last year, the company unveiled a PCIe 6.0 Interface Subsystem design for incorporation in third-party silicon products. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/10/rambus_takes_charge_of_arms/
