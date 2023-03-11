Rambus takes charge of Arm’s CryptoCell, CryptoIsland IP

Rambus still in the game, in it to win it

“Rambus, like Arm, is an IP company that does not make chips, but instead licenses its technology to other semiconductor manufacturers. It was the creator of the RDRAM memory technology, and gained notoriety in the past for various patent infringement casesagainst memory companies in particular. Last year, the company unveiled a PCIe 6.0 Interface Subsystem design for incorporation in third-party silicon products. ®”

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/10/rambus_takes_charge_of_arms/
 
As much as I distrust Rambus, this is overall a good thing. The ARM security stuff is really good and stupid hard to actually get. The more options the better overall.
 
