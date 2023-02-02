Rambus Delivers 6400 MTs DDR5 Registering Clock Driver to Advance Server Memory Performance

erek
[H]F Junkie
Impressive
"Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips including the RCD, Signal Presence Detect (SPD) Hub and Temperature Sensors are important in achieving a new level of performance for leading-edge servers. With DDR5 memory, more intelligence is built into the RDIMMs enabling over double the data rate and four times the capacity of DDR4 RDIMMs, while at the same time increasing memory and power efficiency. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is renowned for its signal integrity (SI) / power integrity (PI) expertise. This expertise helps enable DDR5 memory interface chips delivering superior signal integrity for the command/address and clock signals sent from the host memory controller to the RDIMMs.
For more information, visit this page.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304332/...k-driver-to-advance-server-memory-performance
