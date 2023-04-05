Rambus and SK hynix Extend Strategic License Agreement

erek
Strategically aligned in an all-encompassing Comprehensive Licensing Agreement
“"SK hynix is a longstanding partner and customer, and we are very pleased to extend our strong relationship well ahead of the agreement's expiration date," said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. "Both Rambus and SK hynix are committed to advancing the industry with world-class products and technology, and this extension is a testament to the ongoing value of our intellectual property and our continued product collaborations together."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306850/rambus-and-sk-hynix-extend-comprehensive-license-agreement
