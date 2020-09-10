Rambus Advances HBM2E Performance to 4.0 Gbps for AI/ML Training Applications

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,216
Excited? Rambus is pretty cool. Pretty cool that they're still alive!
"Rambus has 30 years of high-speed memory design applied to the most demanding computing applications. Its renowned signal integrity expertise was key to achieving an HBM2E memory interface capable of 4 Gbps operation. This raises a new benchmark for meeting the insatiable bandwidth requirements of AI/ML training.
"With silicon operation up to 4 Gbps, designers can future-proof their HBM2E implementations and can be confident of ample margin for 3.6 Gbps designs," said Matthew Jones, senior director and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. "As part of every customer engagement, Rambus provides reference designs for the 2.5D package and interposer to ensure first-time right implementations for mission-critical AI/ML designs."
Benefits of the Rambus HBM2E Memory Interface (PHY and Controller):
https://www.techpowerup.com/272000/...e-to-4-0-gbps-for-ai-ml-training-applications
"Rambus has 30 years of high-speed memory design applied to the most demanding computing applications. Its renowned signal integrity expertise was key to achieving an HBM2E memory interface capable of 4 Gbps operation. This raises a new benchmark for meeting the insatiable bandwidth requirements of AI/ML training.
"With silicon operation up to 4 Gbps, designers can future-proof their HBM2E implementations and can be confident of ample margin for 3.6 Gbps designs," said Matthew Jones, senior director and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. "As part of every customer engagement, Rambus provides reference designs for the 2.5D package and interposer to ensure first-time right implementations for mission-critical AI/ML designs."
Benefits of the Rambus HBM2E Memory Interface (PHY and Controller):
- Achieves the industry's highest speed of 4 Gbps per pin, delivering a system bandwidth of 460 GB from a single 3.6 Gbps HBM2E DRAM 3D device.
- Fully-integrated and verified HBM2E PHY and Controller reduces ASIC design complexity and speeds time to market
- Includes 2.5D package and interposer reference design as part of IP license
- Provides access to Rambus system and SI/PI experts helping ASIC designers to ensure maximum signal and power integrity for devices and systems
- Features LabStation development environment that enables quick system bring-up, characterization and debug
- Supports high-performance applications including state-of-the-art AI/ML training and high-performance computing (HPC) systems
https://www.techpowerup.com/272000/...e-to-4-0-gbps-for-ai-ml-training-applications