RAM upgrade advice for i5 7400

So I've been researching how to upgrade the RAM in my PC. I'm new to this but I've been doing research and have asked around cause it's best to measure twice and cut once right.



Processor: i5 7400

Supported Memory: DDR4 2133/2400 mHz (1.35 Volts) [Dual Channel w/4 slots for RAM cards.] | Currently I have a single 8gb stick of RAM.



I know it's best to match up the mHz as well as you can so there is less under performance, the volts (1.35) need to match up and the overall supported memory of course needs to match up. DDR4 2400 mHz being what I've been told to look out for. I know my processor is discontinued so it's been a little harder for me to find out which (usually pair) of RAM sticks I should get and to find all the specks to match up. I'm aiming for upgrading to 16gb minimum, maximum to 32gb considering I'm willing to budget up to $150 to get up to 32gb if capable. Even though my rig does support up to 64gb I think 32gb will be more than enough for the gaming I partake in.



Closing question: Any recommendations on what RAM sticks to pick up?

Thank you