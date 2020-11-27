RAM timings that worked fine with 3600 unexpectedly causing crashing with 5900X

I'm have been running this 32GB kit at 3600MHz with 14-15-15-35 timing for a couple weeks with my Ryzen 5 3600 and Dark Rock Pro 4 air cooler on an MSI X570 Unify board (latest BIOS).I got my Ryzen 9 5900X today and swapped out the CPUs, with everything else staying in place. Surprisingly, I was getting game crashes and even a couple reboots. I tried a few different settings but eventually fixed the issue by changing all the memory sub-timings to Auto (still at 3600MHz 1:1:1 ratios), which shows at garbage 18-25-25-58 timings right now with complete stability. I'm a bit confused at why that was happening. While watching HWInfo64 sensor data I never saw a CPU temp over 80c or a DIMM temp over 55c.Is this expected?I haven't gone back and tried to tighten the timings back down since I'm suspicious that I'm missing some important detail that will let me flip one setting and go right back to the timings that I had before or even better. Is it possible I just need to wait a bit to get another BIOS revision or two out to tweak things for the new CPUs? What might I be missing here?