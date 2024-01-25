RAM speed vs latency. Which one is faster (average FPS & 1% lows) for gaming?

xDiVolatilX
So if a 7200 C34 kit (9.44 ns)is a fraction of a nano second faster than a 7600 C36 kit 9.47 ne) how/why does the 7600 kit outperform the 7200 kit during gaming even though the 7200 kit is C32 and the 7600 kit is C36?
What is the formula to having the fastest gaming RAM? Considering the CPU and GPU are the same.
I'm running a 6400 C32 kit that is exactly 10 ns in comparison.
A nanosecond (ns) is an SI unit of time equal to one billionth of a second.
So if one billionth of a second is so tiny of a difference is that why MHz almost always makes game run higher FPS because games are more frequency dependant?
Then why do you see comments about latency matters more for games? When higher MHz almost always results in better FPS?
