Ram speed/latency combo for R5 3600?

M

mateyman

n00b
Joined
Nov 12, 2019
Messages
7
It looks like its going to be 3200C14 or 3600C16, any other recommended speeds/latency that perform same or better as those speeds I listed? I am buying 16gb for R5 3600 on B450 tomahawk with XMP and that's it, don't need other tuning.

For 3600C16 is it the 16-19-19-39 version or 16-16-16-36 version? Cos that can throw you off but I'm guessing its 16-16-16-36.

What brands of ram you guys recommend? My old build has the g.skill trident z rgb and those worked perfect and their customer service is awesome so let me know of other good brands
 
B

bigddybn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 21, 2006
Messages
7,051
Buy what's on sale from a reputable brand with a solid warranty. The real world differences between those speeds are naught. Unless you're building a computer to squeeze the last .5% out of a synthetic benchmark don't sweat it. The 3600 is not nearly as picky about memory as the older Ryzen chips were.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top