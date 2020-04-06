Ram speed/latency combo for R5 3600?

It looks like its going to be 3200C14 or 3600C16, any other recommended speeds/latency that perform same or better as those speeds I listed? I am buying 16gb for R5 3600 on B450 tomahawk with XMP and that's it, don't need other tuning.



For 3600C16 is it the 16-19-19-39 version or 16-16-16-36 version? Cos that can throw you off but I'm guessing its 16-16-16-36.



What brands of ram you guys recommend? My old build has the g.skill trident z rgb and those worked perfect and their customer service is awesome so let me know of other good brands