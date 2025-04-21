  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Ram Speed at 2667mhz Not Dual Channel?

J

jfnirvana292

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
1,621
My son’s pc has a asrock b450m pro4-f. It supports ddr4 up to 3200mhz.

I put in 2x16 ddr4 3200 sticks in A1 and B2. It gave 3 beeps and kept restarting. So I moved the sticks to A1 and B1 and it now boots but they are at 2667mhz.

Is there any settings I’m missing or something I should be doing different?

Ram is Gskill f4-3200c16d-32gck
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/B450M Pro4-F/
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3218.jpeg
    IMG_3218.jpeg
    604 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
turn on xmp in the bios. if it doesnt work, note the setting it sets, then enter those in manually.
 
Cpuz and task manager
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3221.jpeg
    IMG_3221.jpeg
    751.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3220.jpeg
    IMG_3220.jpeg
    709.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top