Ram Speed at 2667mhz Not Dual Channel?

My son’s pc has a asrock b450m pro4-f. It supports ddr4 up to 3200mhz.
I put in 2x16 ddr4 3200 sticks in A1 and B2. It gave 3 beeps and kept restarting. So I moved the sticks to A1 and B1 and it now boots but they are at 2667mhz.
Is there any settings I’m missing or something I should be doing different?
Ram is Gskill f4-3200c16d-32gck
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/B450M Pro4-F/
