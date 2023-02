If any of you out there work with GIS software, I'd love to hear your thoughts on how much ram is appropriate for starters. I'm a student that will be using ArcPro. My current setup includes a Ryzen 5600 with 16 gigs of ram; I'm considering upgrading to 32gb, but only if it will give a noticeable uplift. I won't be doing anything crazy but I will be dabbling in some LiDAR datasets