Hi guys, I am wondering how much RAM and speed and timings I need to get my 10850K to 5 to 5.1Ghz or 5.2 if possible. I haven't build a PC in 10 years. I don't want to spend more than I have to. I am looking at 16GB and speed of 3800Mhz. Will this be enough? What else should I consider? I haven't picked up a Z490 mobo yet but I figured most I pick will be okay with any modern DDR4 kit?