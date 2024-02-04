RAM fans decreased temperatures by almost 15C degrees

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Busted out my good ol' trusty Corsair Dominator GT RAM cooling fan and it decreased the temp by a minimum of 10 to max of 15 degrees. This is in a case with already good airflow with 22 fans the HAF700. Yea it doesn't look as smooooovve as bare rgb lights but the results are astonishing.
Idle at 41 and a few degrees higher under load
Now it idles at 27C and hits 31 under load. Amazing results and they are quiet also.
Cheers and happy overclocking 👍😁
IMG_20240204_132621442_PORTRAIT.jpg
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Are you suggesting that sending air across a component will lower it's temperature?
 
auntjemima said:
No, you already knew that.

I'm suggesting that a RAM fan can dramatically decrease ram temps by more than you might expect in a case that already has 22 airflow fans.

It's a documentation of HOW MANY DEGREES it can decrease it by, not if it can lower it's temperature.

May you be enlightened all mighty know it all :p
 
xDiVolatilX said:
It's all good, my friend, i was just messing with you.
 
