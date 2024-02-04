RAM fans decreased temperatures by almost 15C degrees

xDiVolatilX
Busted out my good ol' trusty Corsair Dominator GT RAM cooling fan and it decreased the temp by a minimum of 10 to max of 15 degrees. This is in a case with already good airflow with 22 fans the HAF700. Yea it doesn't look as smooooovve as bare rgb lights but the results are astonishing.
I used to
Idle at 41 and a few degrees higher under load
Now it idles at 27C and hits 31 under load. Amazing results and they are quiet also.
Cheers and happy overclocking
