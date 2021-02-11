Ram compatibility - Z490 Aorus Pro Ax - Gskill question.

Hello.
I have motherboard Z490 Aorus Pro Ax
link:
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z490-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-1x
I want buy that memory:
DDR4-3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 1.35V
32GB (2x16GB)
link:
https://www.gskill.com/qvl/165/184/1536110922/F4-3200C16D-32GVK-Qvl
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z490-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-1x/support#support-doc
Can somebody confirm that they will be compatible with that motherboard , and no issues?
F4-3200C16D-32GVKRipjaws V
