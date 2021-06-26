ram advice for i5-11400 vr rig

Hi everybody,
I am building a vr rig (quest2) and chose the i5 11400F (£150). I need advice with selecting the right board and ram. I live in UK, can shop at SCAN/Amazon/Ebuyer/.., my cpu+mobo+ram budget is £400. not interested in overclocking/watercooling.
I have a few questions about this platform:
1. ram gear: its my understanding that the i5 will not be able to run ram faster than 2933MHz in gear 1, but in Digital Foundary's review (3min mark)of this i5 they used the msi mortar and were able to run 3600MHz ram in gear 1, which is why I am inclined to buy this board. the gigabyte ram support list mentions downgrading ram to 2933MHz on non-k cpus. so should I buy the msi just for this reason. as I actually prefer the gigabyte board.
2. ram speed: is 3200MHz enough for this i5 or should I buy 3600MHz kit. please suggest 16GB ram kits to go with this i5, I really do not know which kit to pick as I don't know if a 3600MHz 18-22-22-42 kit is better or a 3200MHz 16-20-20-38 or a 3200MHz 18-22-22-42. currently these are the kits I am looking at:
1. corsair-ddr4-vengeance-rgb-pro-black-pc4-25600-3200 (£89)
2. HyperX-Fury-HX432C16FB3K2 (£83)
Digital Foundary's review recommended high speed ram but they were able to run it in gear1 somehow.
cheers everybody!
