Raja Koduri's Mihira AI Raises Project Endgame

erek
Giving new life to an idea
"Heterogeneous workloads, in this case, mean orchestrating communication and workloads among general CPU compute clusters for rendering; heterogeneous accelerators for AI and gaming GPU workloads; and perhaps yet another future, fourth cluster, to be optimized for low-power AI inference.
Through that objective, it does seem like the company could find some use for Project Endgame - the software solution was indeed designed to allow for workload orchestration by pulling in additional graphics grunt when needed. At the very least, that's one piece of Mihira AI's puzzle - especially after the company builds its own IP on top of the solution.
It's perhaps also telling that Mihira AI has decided not to delve too much into actual hardware design and fabrication, despite its founder's experience in the field within both AMD and Intel. According to Raja, it's a matter of pragmatism to "forget beating Nvidia on performance[.]" The real opportunity, Mihira AI thinks, lies in lowering and democratizing entry barriers towards cloud and network-based compute. On that perspective, it seems, canned projects have the most potential."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/raja-koduris-mihira-ai-raises-project-endgame-from-its-intel-ashes
