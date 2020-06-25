Raja Koduri shows off Intel Xe GPU from Intel's Folsom labs in the US

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,423
I take that back about not caring about Intel... Red Falcon, this chip is big....
"In this photo, we should be expecting at least Intel DG1 (or possibly DG2) for the chip in the top right. That gigantic one should be the Arctic Sound prototype. This is the "BFP" that Raja was referring to, the Big Fabulous Package.
FP should be the Xe-based HPC-focused data center accelerator."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7341...-from-intels-folsom-labs-in-the-us/index.html
"In this photo, we should be expecting at least Intel DG1 (or possibly DG2) for the chip in the top right. That gigantic one should be the Arctic Sound prototype. This is the "BFP" that Raja was referring to, the Big Fabulous Package.
FP should be the Xe-based HPC-focused data center accelerator."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7341...-from-intels-folsom-labs-in-the-us/index.html