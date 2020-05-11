RAID1 arrays wont assemble

Code: ~ $ cat /proc/mdstat Personalities : [raid1] md7 : active raid1 sdc1[0] sdd1[1] 1953382464 blocks super 1.2 [2/2] [UU] bitmap: 1/15 pages [4KB], 65536KB chunk md6 : active raid1 sda10[0] 248640 blocks super 1.2 [2/1] [U_] md5 : active raid1 sda9[0] 446840832 blocks super 1.2 [2/1] [U_] bitmap: 4/4 pages [16KB], 65536KB chunk md4 : active raid1 sda8[0] 15616000 blocks super 1.2 [2/1] [U_] md3 : active raid1 sda7[0] 12686336 blocks super 1.2 [2/1] [U_] md2 : active raid1 sda6[0] 242496 blocks super 1.2 [2/1] [U_] md1 : active raid1 sda5[0] 8198144 blocks super 1.2 [2/1] [U_] md0 : active raid1 sda1[0] sdb1[1] 4389888 blocks super 1.2 [2/2] [UU] unused devices: <none>

Hope I am in the right place, as I am new here.My problem: I am maintaining a system I inherited, which was configured using both hardware RAID and software with mdadm.I had to change the motherboard that had died, and now, while the box boots and runs, only the RAID partitions made up of the HDs primary partitions assemble correctly, secondary partitions do not.I looked into activating the MB's HW RAID in the BIOS, but it warned me the partitions would be formatted, so I desisted.Where could I find advice on getting the partitions to assemble correctly ? I feel uneasy having md1 to md6 not working properly.Here is what /proc/mdstat looks like: