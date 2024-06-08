  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
RAID card no longer working, gives firmware error on POST

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
663
I have a LSI 9260-8i, this was actually reflashed from the original IRM ServeRAID M5014 it arrived as. It has since also been upgraded to the latest firmware from LSI/Broadcom, which is 12.15.0-0239 (also the card at boot identifies as BIOS version "3.30.02.2 (Build June 17, 2014)"). I am just simply using it in my Windows 10 system, not as part of a server or NAS.

This card had been disconnected from my system for about 6-12 months, as well as it's drives, I recently reconnected everything in a new system. I have four HDDs in a RAID5, but had recently acquired the license key to enable RAID6 and had installed a 5th HDD in preparation for that. I had a few errors at first, but many things in the system were at first giving me errors so I didn't think much of it as I had performed several upgrades and changes at once.

I eventually got everything booting properly and then opened up the RAID Windows management software (Version 17.05.02.01 at the time) and it seemed to be going ok. It was performing a Patrol Read on all of my drives and was recharging the battery (Though it claimed the battery was bad, but it was new, so I figured it needed to do a recharge cycle and re-learn to see it as good again). It said the Patrol Read was only going to take 10 minutes but I knew it was going to take hours. Halfway in, at about the 3-4 hour mark, the software completely stopped responding. I restarted it, and now the card was showing that absolutely nothing was installed to it.

I performed a reboot and now I kept getting an error message during the card's initialization during post:
LSI MegaRAID SAS-MFI BIOS Version 3.30.02.2 (Build June 17, 2014) Copyright(c) 2014 LSI Corporation Host Adapter Bus 5 Dev 0:

F/W is in Fault State MFI Register State 0xF0010002

Adapter at Baseport is not responding

No MegaRAID Adapter Installed
The card then could be seen as installed, but the drives were not showing up, and the management software could not even tell a card was installed anymore. I tried updating to the latest management software (17.05.06.00) in case it might at least see there is a card installed, with that being it's own can of worms of expecting me to manually install OpenJDK and set the environment paths myself, it also just gets stuck loading the application.

I tried MegaCLI, StorCLI, and MegaSCU (I admit I am not too familiar with managing this card through a CLI) but -v and -AdpAllInfo -aALL but they all returned nothing. I tried disconnecting the drives in case one had somehow become so fault during storage that it was crashing it, and no difference. I tried the only other PCI socket in my motherboard and it would not even boot then, guess that socket isn't even working with everything else installed in my system.

I have no idea what to do now. The card refuses to work, claiming it's suffering some kind of firmware fault on POST, none of the software seems to even detect the presence of the card at all despite it physically showing up in Device Manager (although with an "An I/O adapter hardware error has occurred." error) and HWiNFO, and I am not aware of any way I can attempt a force-reflash of the firmware in case it's a software issue (although I somehow doubt it) or of what else to try.

And yes, I have a backup of my data.
 
I'd just get another one, they are as low as $20 on eBay.
 
Buy a replacement that’s been already flashed on eBay? They are so cheap it’s not worth spending too much time on the dysfunctional one imo if you’ve done basic troubleshooting
 
That's a last resort if I can't get this one working, and is the RAID configuration stored on the drives or would I completely need to re-do it if I replace the card?
 
Does yours have a battery? One of mine has a battery that has swollen,
IMG_6752.JPGIMG_6753.JPGIMG_6755.JPG

Really complex board on the back of the battery,
IMG_6759.JPG
 
Yes, I actually replaced the battery about a year ago, the old one was swollen. It would still work with a dead or removed battery though, I was operating it like that for years until I bought a replacement.
 
The card is flaked most likely. One Hail Mary (that probably won’t work) is flash it back to IR and then back to IT. If you can’t get the flash utility to work try the card In another slot and then another machine. Personally, you can get a new one for $20 so other than being [H] I wouldn’t bother.
 
Cyber Akuma said:
IR and IT? Huh?
IT Mode is a pass-trhough mode, basically passes the drives straight through the controller to the OS. You don't have to configure drives and arrays in the cards BIOS anymore. That is the way most people use these old Raid cards.
IR is probably the normal Raid mode that you currently use it sounds like.
 
Zepher said:
IT Mode is a pass-trhough mode, basically passes the drives straight through the controller to the OS. You don't have to configure drives and arrays in the cards BIOS anymore. That is the way most people use these old Raid cards.
IR is probably the normal Raid mode that you currently use it sounds like.
I did want the RAID to be os-independant, so likely what I did yes. I have booted different Windows and Linux based environments from DVDs and USB drives and accessed the RAID that way before.
 
Cyber Akuma said:
I did want the RAID to be os-independant, so likely what I did yes. I have booted different Windows and Linux based environments from DVDs and USB drives and accessed the RAID that way before.
Well, the RAIDSET will always be OS independent (as long as the lowest level OS, or the OS you passed the card through to) has a driver for your card and can talk to the presented block level device,) it is the VOLUMESET that is specific to a particular OS (or multiple OS's with driver support) and its filesystem(s).
 
I think I might have a lead, but it's incredibly odd and makes little sense. Remember how I said at first the card was working but then crashed during the Patrol Read and was not working again? I noticed that the card was reporting the BBU temperature was high when it was doing the Patrol Read. Normally my case has a 200mm side-fan that would be blowing across all the PCIe ports, but since I am working on the computer all the side panels are off. I had noticed previously that the card would run hot with the side panel/fan removed but was fine when it was in place so I decided to just put a desk fan blowing towards the card, it crashed shortly after.

The fan was angled towards the PC the whole time I was trying to work on it, and it wasn't something that I was actively thinking about. I also performed many stress tests with the card disconnected and the fan blowing on the system with no issues.

Recently though I turned it off to move it out of the way so I would have more room to work, and that's when the card started to mysteriously work again. I left it like this and it not only finished it's patrol read but kept working fine, I left it overnight and it still was working fine in the morning. I tried turning on and pointing the fan on it again and within minutes the system bluescreened, when I rebooted the Windows client software for the RAID card immediately gave me a popup that the card had suffered a fatal error and was reset.

What on Earth is going on? The card runs fine when it's barely within/above it's standard operating temperatures but it crashes if I try to cool it? Has anyone ever heard of something like this? Is this a sign that the card is damaged or would pointing a desk fan at a PC normally cause problems like this? This makes no sense to me.
 
