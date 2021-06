Been running RAID-0 for a decade or so, with up to 12 SSD (3 raid-0 28 disks) drives both OS and data storage as well as scratch disks.



currently use 2x NVME boot disk and 4 NVME for storage.



is there a risk of failure, hell yeah, has it happened yes a couple of times, sir!



Is it worth it? to me yes it is.



To you maybe not?!



Do have additional backup strategy to cover those incidents where it does fail



good luck



henrik