Radxa Orion O6N – A smaller, cheaper 12-core Armv9 Nano-ITX SBC based on CIX P1 (CD8160) SoC

“We haven’t seen Radxa competitors launch another CIX P1 board just yet, but one is coming soon with the Orange Pi 6 Plus in an even smaller, but non-standard, form factor (115 x 100mm). It’s just not available for sale just yet

  • SoC – Cix P1 (Codename: CD8160)
    • 12-core DynamIQ processor
      • 4x Cortex‑A720 big cores @ up to 2.6GHz
      • 4x Cortex‑A720 medium cores @ up to 2.4 GHz
      • 4x Cortex‑A520 LITTLE cores @ up to 1.8 GHz
    • Cache – 12MB shared L3 cache
    • GPU – Arm Immortalis G720 MC10 with hardware ray-tracing support, graphics APIs: Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0
    • VPU
      • Video Decoder – Up to 8Kp60 AV1, H.265, H.264, VP9, VP8, H.263, MPEG‑4, MPEG‑2
      • Video Encoder – Up to 8Kp30 H.265, H.264, VP9, VP8
    • AI accelerator – Up to 30 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with support for INT4/INT8/INT16, FP16/BF16, and TF32
    • Manufacturing Process – TSMC 6nm
  • System Memory – 8GB, 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, or 64GB 128-bit LPDDR5 @ 5500 MT/s
  • Storage
    • 2x M.2 M‑Key (PCIe Gen4 x4) sockets for NVMe SSD
    • UFS connector for Radxa module
  • Display Outputs
    • HDMI 2.0 port up to 4Kp60 with HDMI CEC support
    • DisplayPort 1.4 up to 4Kp120; MST (Multi‑Stream Transport) support; dual‑stream capability
    • USB‑C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode up to 4Kp60
    • eDP connector with built-in touchscreen support up to 4Kp60
    • Support for up to 3x displays
  • Audio
    • 3.5mm combo audio jack with 32Ω headphone drive capability, integrated microphone input
    • Audio Header for HD Audio front panel connector; standard PC case audio support
  • Camera I/F – 2x MIPI CSI connectors configurable as 4‑lane or 2‑lane MIPI CSI each
  • Networking
    • 2x 5Gbps 2.5Gbps Ethernet RJ45 ports supporting 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps speeds
    • Optional WiFi 7/6E + Bluetooth module via M.2 E‑Key socket (PCIe Gen4 x2 + USB)
    • Optional 4G LTE/5G cellular via M.2 B-Key socket
  • USB
    • USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port with Power Delivery
    • USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port with DP Alt Mode (4Kp60)
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports
    • 3x USB 2.0 Type-A ports
    • USB header with 2x USB 2.0 interfaces
  • Expansion
    • 2x M.2 Key-M (PCIe Gen4 x4) socket for NVMe SSD
    • M.2 Key-E (PCIe Gen4 x2+ USB) socket for wireless module
    • M.2 Key-B key socket
    • PCIe x16 slot carrying PCIe Gen4 x8 signals for graphics cards and other PCIe devices
    • 6x UART via headers
    • 40-pin color-coded GPIO header with 3x UART, 2x I2C, 2x I2S, 2x PWM, 1x SPI, 10x GPIO
  • Debugging – Serial console header; system monitoring sensors
  • Misc
    • 4‑pin CPU fan header with smart PWM control
    • Fan speed monitoring via TACH
    • 75x75mm heatsink mounting holes
    • Power button, status LED indicators
    • System control for Power and Reset buttons, status LED indicators
    • Real‑Time Clock with backup battery header (instead of CR1220 holder)
  • Power Supply
    • 12V DC up to 5A via 5.5/2.5mm power barrel jack or 4-pin connector
    • 24‑pin ATX power connector
    • 20V via USB-C port (65W at least)
  • Dimensions – 120 x 120mm (Nano-ITX form factor)“
