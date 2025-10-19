Radxa Orion O6N – A smaller, cheaper 12-core Armv9 Nano-ITX SBC based on CIX P1 (CD8160) SoC

erek
“We haven’t seen Radxa competitors launch another CIX P1 board just yet, but one is coming soon with the Orange Pi 6 Plus in an even smaller, but non-standard, form factor (115 x 100mm). It’s just not available for sale just yet
- SoC – Cix P1 (Codename: CD8160)
- 12-core DynamIQ processor
- 4x Cortex‑A720 big cores @ up to 2.6GHz
- 4x Cortex‑A720 medium cores @ up to 2.4 GHz
- 4x Cortex‑A520 LITTLE cores @ up to 1.8 GHz
- Cache – 12MB shared L3 cache
- GPU – Arm Immortalis G720 MC10 with hardware ray-tracing support, graphics APIs: Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0
- VPU
- Video Decoder – Up to 8Kp60 AV1, H.265, H.264, VP9, VP8, H.263, MPEG‑4, MPEG‑2
- Video Encoder – Up to 8Kp30 H.265, H.264, VP9, VP8
- AI accelerator – Up to 30 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with support for INT4/INT8/INT16, FP16/BF16, and TF32
- Manufacturing Process – TSMC 6nm
- System Memory – 8GB, 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, or 64GB 128-bit LPDDR5 @ 5500 MT/s
- Storage
- 2x M.2 M‑Key (PCIe Gen4 x4) sockets for NVMe SSD
- UFS connector for Radxa module
- Display Outputs
- HDMI 2.0 port up to 4Kp60 with HDMI CEC support
- DisplayPort 1.4 up to 4Kp120; MST (Multi‑Stream Transport) support; dual‑stream capability
- USB‑C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode up to 4Kp60
- eDP connector with built-in touchscreen support up to 4Kp60
- Support for up to 3x displays
- Audio
- 3.5mm combo audio jack with 32Ω headphone drive capability, integrated microphone input
- Audio Header for HD Audio front panel connector; standard PC case audio support
- Camera I/F – 2x MIPI CSI connectors configurable as 4‑lane or 2‑lane MIPI CSI each
- Networking
- 2x 5Gbps 2.5Gbps Ethernet RJ45 ports supporting 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps speeds
- Optional WiFi 7/6E + Bluetooth module via M.2 E‑Key socket (PCIe Gen4 x2 + USB)
- Optional 4G LTE/5G cellular via M.2 B-Key socket
- USB
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port with Power Delivery
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C port with DP Alt Mode (4Kp60)
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports
- 3x USB 2.0 Type-A ports
- USB header with 2x USB 2.0 interfaces
- Expansion
- 2x M.2 Key-M (PCIe Gen4 x4) socket for NVMe SSD
- M.2 Key-E (PCIe Gen4 x2+ USB) socket for wireless module
- M.2 Key-B key socket
- PCIe x16 slot carrying PCIe Gen4 x8 signals for graphics cards and other PCIe devices
- 6x UART via headers
- 40-pin color-coded GPIO header with 3x UART, 2x I2C, 2x I2S, 2x PWM, 1x SPI, 10x GPIO
- Debugging – Serial console header; system monitoring sensors
- Misc
- 4‑pin CPU fan header with smart PWM control
- Fan speed monitoring via TACH
- 75x75mm heatsink mounting holes
- Power button, status LED indicators
- System control for Power and Reset buttons, status LED indicators
- Real‑Time Clock with backup battery header (instead of CR1220 holder)
- Power Supply
- 12V DC up to 5A via 5.5/2.5mm power barrel jack or 4-pin connector
- 24‑pin ATX power connector
- 20V via USB-C port (65W at least)
- Dimensions – 120 x 120mm (Nano-ITX form factor)“