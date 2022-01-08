radiators for oc'd 12900k + 3080ti?

I was wondering the amount of radiators (120mm or 140mm) needed for high overclocks on a 12900k + 3080ti with good temps? I currently have a 420 + 280 rads for the mentioned setup in an evolv x case. Its quite cramped in this case and wanted something bigger that could support more water cooling and a nice big 240/360 EK FLT reservoir pump. I wanted a Lian Li O11 dynamic EVO because of the reverse atx option and ability to put 3x360 rads, but will still be a smallerish case with optimized space for Triple 360 rads which would be more than plenty wouldn't it? The Lian Li V3000+ coming out soon I think will have awesome water cooling potential. It's kind of a nice successor to the 900d I still have sitting in the basement. It will be huge which isn't for everyone, but the space it offers for water cooling to not be cramped should be awesome. I still may consider the O11 EVO.