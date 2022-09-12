Radiators / custom reservoirs / distro plate combinations for 011D-XL

Hi. I am looking for radiator / distro plate / reservoir combinations for the 011D-XL. I first started looking at the EK-Quantum Reflection. I thought it was cool and convenient. I guess that'd match with two radiators. Then I branched out and found Radicult Custom Dynamic Uno XL. It looks like he's hand-making high quality components and it has a unique look. This would also go with 2 radiators. But that opens up the question of what to do about the pump. Finally, I thought about sacrificing the fanciness and going 3 radiators (I read that you have space for 2 radiators + distro plate/custom reservoir or 3 radiators). This is a pro audio machine so it won't have a GPU and the goal is lowest temps and quiet operation.