Radian RMS-200/RMS-300 vs Intel OPTANE 905p for ZFS SLOG

Hi all,
I recently come across these devices called Radian RMS-200 and Radian RMS-300. Looking at the description and spec, it seems to be a "spiritual successor" to Zeus RAM and a perfect fit for a ZFS SLOG device. However Radian does not specify the latency of it.
On the other hand I already have a Intel OPTANE SSD 905p 480GB U.2 form factor used as both SLOG and L2ARC. Intel specifies the write latency to be <11μs.
As such, my question is: shall I get a RMS-200/RMS-300 to be used as SLOG and leave my 905p just for L2ARC, or there is no (measurable) improvement in doing so? And if the Radian devices worth it, which one is the better choice for ZFS SLOG purpose?
Thanks!
P.S. before anyone asks, I do need a separate SLOG device for my ZFS ZIL.
