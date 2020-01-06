**** Radeon VII F/S with attached EK FCWB ****

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by newls1, Jan 6, 2020

  Jan 6, 2020
    newls1

    Needing to sell my Radeon VII with attached EK FCWB (copper/plexi) Great card, ZERO ZERO ZERO ZERO issues, core temps never saw above 38c and "Hot spot" temps were in the 70s! Card OC's well for a "vega" card.. did 2050MHz core @ 1.196v mem did 1150Mhz stock voltage. 16GB of HBM2 at that speed was ridiculous bandwidth! Cards in great shape, and I have used that pc very little which is why im selling it. Just sitting here wasting away. I just finished flushing block with distilled water and will ship in original AMD Radeon VII box. I can not find the factory air cooler, but it is worthless as we all know, and FCWB is really the only way to use this card!!!

    400$ shipped usps with tracking takes her


    radeonvii2.jpg

    radeonvii.jpg
     
    NightReaver likes this.
    rc3ilynt

    PM
     
    melk

    I bet that crunches BOINC projects real nice. Wish I had that kind of cash spare.
     
    newls1

    sold, thank you hardocp for the space
     
