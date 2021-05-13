Radeon Vii and LOLminer ~72MH/S

Have it in an old box (i5 4400 16GB DDR3 1600, Corsair AX1200). CPU utilization is nil. I have another rig with a Ryzen 2700X and 1660 Ti 6GB and that one gets 24MH/S which is right about where it should be.

Played around with mem/gpu clock, undervolting, etc. Keep fans at 100% (a bit loud LOL) but junction temp stays below 85C, default fans it was 104C LOL!

I'm seeing others getting 90+ MH/S. Am I missing something?

At this rate I'm thinking about selling the card as they're fetching nice coin and who knows what things will look like in a few months.