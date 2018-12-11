Radeon Vega 56 + GeForce 760Ti

Well you have the card there is no point on letting it sit and get dust, PhysX is not worth, but if you do something video-intensive you might as well just stick it in there, or play with VMS if you don't do any of those things just sell the card or use it for displayNvidia PhysX GPU's exclusive method is dead. They open-sourced it to maybe get a 1% chance of some indie devs to use itThe CPU version of PhysX is a different story (still being widely used) but for that you don't need a special card or anything, it just runs on the CPU.