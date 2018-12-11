Radeon Vega 56 + GeForce 760Ti

I recently ordered all the parts to upgrade my PC. Not a top of the line build, but a pretty solid rig for the money I have.
Ryzen 2600
MSI B450
16gigs GSkill
Radeon Vega 56 Strix OC Edition
What I am wondering is about PhysX. I read that AMD and NVidia have allowed the 2 different cards to work together now but I'm wondering if there is any value to popping in my old 760Ti to use for PhysX.
Anyone run a config like this?
Ryzen 2600
MSI B450
16gigs GSkill
Radeon Vega 56 Strix OC Edition
What I am wondering is about PhysX. I read that AMD and NVidia have allowed the 2 different cards to work together now but I'm wondering if there is any value to popping in my old 760Ti to use for PhysX.
Anyone run a config like this?