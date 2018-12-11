Radeon Vega 56 + GeForce 760Ti

S

Snooble

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
865
I recently ordered all the parts to upgrade my PC. Not a top of the line build, but a pretty solid rig for the money I have.

Ryzen 2600
MSI B450
16gigs GSkill
Radeon Vega 56 Strix OC Edition

What I am wondering is about PhysX. I read that AMD and NVidia have allowed the 2 different cards to work together now but I'm wondering if there is any value to popping in my old 760Ti to use for PhysX.
Anyone run a config like this?
 
S

Snooble

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
865
From what I read Nvidia removed the lockout when a Radeon is detected. I hope it's true
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
15,900
I tried using a 1050 ti as a Physx Processor for Borderlands 2 with my RX 580. Didn't work.
 
J

JustinC

n00b
Joined
May 25, 2020
Messages
17
Well you have the card there is no point on letting it sit and get dust, PhysX is not worth, but if you do something video-intensive you might as well just stick it in there, or play with VMS if you don't do any of those things just sell the card or use it for display


Nvidia PhysX GPU's exclusive method is dead. They open-sourced it to maybe get a 1% chance of some indie devs to use it :)

The CPU version of PhysX is a different story (still being widely used) but for that you don't need a special card or anything, it just runs on the CPU.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
physx radeon nvidia
Top