Radeon vanguard open beta tester spots*

From Phaszr

I'm opening up more Vanguard beta tester spots, and am reaching out here on Discord right to the AMD community! Keep in mind I won't be able to accept everyone for various reasons but if you are selected you will get an email or a reply in PM from me.



Step 1: Apply here (if you haven't already):



Step 2: When you've done that (or did it before), PM me your GPU(s) and your email.



Step 3: Profit if selected.



Please remember this is an NDA'd program and your involvement requires radio silence externally about our specific activities. You can definitely mention you are in Vanguard of course! We get to play with cool stuff and you have direct access to speak with AMD engineering and marketing through myself and many AMD staff in the discord. I want to stress this is of course volunteer stuff, so don't treat it as some sort of work. I never want it to be that way. If you want to help me help everyone when we post a driver to the web, and get those sweet bug fixes early, apply. Don't like something in the software? Want to make a suggestion or feedback straight into AMD engineering, through myself? Apply. I'm looking for active and friendly members.



This is open to all AMD GPU users though. We use Discord, and we usually have weekly driver builds for all products, even mobile. There is a dedicated bug reporting channel, which is moderated by AMD, and is a fantastic resource. PM your email address you used to sign up with your GPU model and I will get the info over to the correct place.