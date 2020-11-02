FrgMstr
Radeon™ RX 6000 Partner Showcase Ep. 2: Godfall & Counterplay Games
In this series we look at new technologies our partner studios have implemented in several upcoming next-generation titles. Graphics and Performance are at the core of the PC gaming experience. With AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 series & Ryzen™ 5000 series CPUs, gamers can expect a new standard for high-performance gaming.
Developed by Counterplay Games, Godfall™ is a new IP set in a bright fantasy universe. You play as one of the last members of the Valorian Knights, god-like warriors able to equip legendary armor plates known as Valorplates. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. In collaboration with AMD, the studio has been able to introduce several features such as DirectX® Raytraced shadows, FideltyFX™ Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, and more.
Pre-purchase Godfall™ on the Epic Games Store: https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/godfall/home
AMD Radeon™ RX graphics paired with AMD Ryzen™ processors enable ultimate gaming experiences from 1080p to 4K in today’s top titles. Enjoy high fidelity, immersive gaming on all Radeon RX 6000 series products with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenaline 2020 Edition. Complete the experience by adding a FreeSync™ technology-enabled monitor for ultra-smooth, low latency gaming. Play it all on Radeon™ graphics and Ryzen™ processors. Discover AMD Radeon graphics: https://www.amd.com/en/graphics/amd-radeon-rx-6000-series