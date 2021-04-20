Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.4.1

ghostwich
AMD Link getting some attention, it seems. Also, a slimmed down installation process (but not download).
Download link: https://drivers.amd.com/drivers/radeon-software-adrenalin-2020-21.4.1-win10-64bit-apr20.exe
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-4-1
Release Notes
Support For
- AMD Link
- A brand-new AMD Link for Windows client is now available that allows you to stream your games and desktop to other Radeon graphics enabled PCs.
- New "Link Game" feature that allows you to easily connect with a friend to play games together on a single PC or even help them troubleshoot a PC issue or problem.
- Redesigned streaming technology for better visuals and lower latency.
- New quality of service feature that dynamically adjusts your streaming settings based on your internet connection.
- Now supports up to 4k/144fps streaming.
- Radeon Software
- Customized user interface options are now available in the Radeon Software installation to modify the user interface. Options exist for a Full Installation, Minimal Installation and Driver only installation.
- Vivid Gaming Display Color Enhancement: A new color profile that allows users to enable a more vivid look for their display color.
- Color Deficiency Correction: A new feature that allows users to adjust their display colors for all three major color deficiency types with strength sliders.
- Improved search bar functionality.
- Stats information for games is now available in the games tab.
- Historical navigation buttons added to easily move back and forth between tabs.
- Toggle added to enable or disable the built-in web browser.
- Settings option added to enable or disable all hotkeys in a single click.
- Record & Stream
- Recording and streaming settings have been consolidated into one easy to use tab.
- A new Streaming Wizard is now available which helps users configure their recording and streaming settings for the first time. A new ‘adaptive’ quality setting is available in the wizard that allows Radeon Software to monitor your stream and make changes to quality based on your stream’s performance.
- Improved scene editor usability for creating and editing scenes
- An option is now available to select which display you would like to record or stream from in multiple display system configurations.
- Performance Tuning
- Introduced CPU metrics and monitoring to the performance metrics tab in Radeon Software.
- Improvements made to the performance metrics tab including design updates to the graphs for metrics, more performance readouts, improved logging controls and improved performance overlay controls and graphs.
- AMD Crash Defender
- Preserves data and keeps your system running in some cases where your system may have otherwise experienced a crash or hang.
- Microsoft® PlayReady AV1 Decode Support
- AMD Eyefinity support extended to Ryzen™ Mobile 4000 and Ryzen™ Mobile 5000 series.
Fixed Issues
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- SteamVR™ may experience an application crash when a VR headset is connected on Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- Some high refresh rate, high resolution TV displays may experience corruption when connected via HDMI on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Applying changes in Radeon Performance Tuning may sometimes fail to take effect for changes made to power tuning.
- Lower than expected performance may be experienced in some CPU intensive workloads or games.
- Global performance tuning overclock profiles may sometimes override game specific performance tuning profiles or cause game specific performance tuning profiles to fail to load on a games launch.
- Radeon Chill may experience lower than expected performance when a game is left idle for an extended period with Radeon Chill enabled.
- Flickering may be observed in Radeon Software performance overlay while playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Cyberpunk 2077™ may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.
- Disco Elysium™ may experience texture flickering on trees with Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.
- Radeon FreeSync™ may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.
- Performance metrics may incorrectly report temperatures on Ryzen™ 5 1600 series processors.
- The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.
- If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart maybe required.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
- AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent loss of signal during Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.