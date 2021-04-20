Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.4.1

ghostwich

ghostwich

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2014
Messages
1,911
AMD Link getting some attention, it seems. Also, a slimmed down installation process (but not download).

Download link: https://drivers.amd.com/drivers/radeon-software-adrenalin-2020-21.4.1-win10-64bit-apr20.exe

https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-4-1

Release Notes​

Support For​

  • AMD Link
    • A brand-new AMD Link for Windows client is now available that allows you to stream your games and desktop to other Radeon graphics enabled PCs.
    • New "Link Game" feature that allows you to easily connect with a friend to play games together on a single PC or even help them troubleshoot a PC issue or problem.
    • Redesigned streaming technology for better visuals and lower latency.
    • New quality of service feature that dynamically adjusts your streaming settings based on your internet connection.
    • Now supports up to 4k/144fps streaming.
  • Radeon Software
    • Customized user interface options are now available in the Radeon Software installation to modify the user interface. Options exist for a Full Installation, Minimal Installation and Driver only installation.
    • Vivid Gaming Display Color Enhancement: A new color profile that allows users to enable a more vivid look for their display color.
    • Color Deficiency Correction: A new feature that allows users to adjust their display colors for all three major color deficiency types with strength sliders.
    • Improved search bar functionality.
    • Stats information for games is now available in the games tab.
    • Historical navigation buttons added to easily move back and forth between tabs.
    • Toggle added to enable or disable the built-in web browser.
    • Settings option added to enable or disable all hotkeys in a single click.
  • Record & Stream
    • Recording and streaming settings have been consolidated into one easy to use tab.
    • A new Streaming Wizard is now available which helps users configure their recording and streaming settings for the first time. A new ‘adaptive’ quality setting is available in the wizard that allows Radeon Software to monitor your stream and make changes to quality based on your stream’s performance.
    • Improved scene editor usability for creating and editing scenes
    • An option is now available to select which display you would like to record or stream from in multiple display system configurations.
  • Performance Tuning
    • Introduced CPU metrics and monitoring to the performance metrics tab in Radeon Software.
    • Improvements made to the performance metrics tab including design updates to the graphs for metrics, more performance readouts, improved logging controls and improved performance overlay controls and graphs.
  • AMD Crash Defender
    • Preserves data and keeps your system running in some cases where your system may have otherwise experienced a crash or hang.
  • Microsoft® PlayReady AV1 Decode Support
  • AMD Eyefinity support extended to Ryzen™ Mobile 4000 and Ryzen™ Mobile 5000 series.

Fixed Issues​

  • Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
  • SteamVR™ may experience an application crash when a VR headset is connected on Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
  • Some high refresh rate, high resolution TV displays may experience corruption when connected via HDMI on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Applying changes in Radeon Performance Tuning may sometimes fail to take effect for changes made to power tuning.
  • Lower than expected performance may be experienced in some CPU intensive workloads or games.
  • Global performance tuning overclock profiles may sometimes override game specific performance tuning profiles or cause game specific performance tuning profiles to fail to load on a games launch.
  • Radeon Chill may experience lower than expected performance when a game is left idle for an extended period with Radeon Chill enabled.
  • Flickering may be observed in Radeon Software performance overlay while playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Known Issues​

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
  • Cyberpunk 2077™ may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.
  • Disco Elysium™ may experience texture flickering on trees with Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.
  • Radeon FreeSync™ may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.
  • Performance metrics may incorrectly report temperatures on Ryzen™ 5 1600 series processors.
  • The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.
  • If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart maybe required.

AMD Link for Windows Known Issues​

  • AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent loss of signal during Stream Optimization if HEVC is used on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products or later. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
 
Axman

Axman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
7,584
The new system tray icon looks like it's from Windows XP times.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top