Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.2

ghostwich
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2014
- Messages
- 1,901
Some fixes for the seven or eight of you who got 6700XT's. DIRT 5's getting DirectX raytracing, cool, I guess.
Download link: https://drivers.amd.com/drivers/Non-WHQL-Radeon-Software-Adrenalin-2020-21.3.2-Win10-64Bit-Mar29.exe
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-3-2
Download link: https://drivers.amd.com/drivers/Non-WHQL-Radeon-Software-Adrenalin-2020-21.3.2-Win10-64Bit-Mar29.exe
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-3-2
Release Notes
Support For
- Outriders™
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination™
- DIRT 5™ Update 4.0
- DirectX® Raytracing
Fixed Issues
- Radeon RX 6700 series graphics products may report incorrect core clock values in performance tuning and/or the system graphics hardware information tab.
- Shadows may exhibit corruption in Insurgency: Sandstorm™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows® may change when the display is power cycled.
- The start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test may disappear when Radeon Software is resized to be small.
- A black screen may occur on a limited number of displays when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and playing a game set to use borderless fullscreen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Enabling vsync in Rocket League and setting the game to use borderless fullscreen may cause stuttering or ghosting.
- Radeon RX 400 and 500 series graphics products may experience a TDR during extended periods of video playback.
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.