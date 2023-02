Radeon RX 7900 XT for $70 discount below MSRP

EDIT:

H/t videocardzAMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is now available for $859there areRX 7900 XT listed over on Newegg for under MSRP of $899. There was a third even cheaper model earlier, too, a BioStar reference card, but after it was spotted by Videocardz it shot back up in price.Still, there's the ASRock-branded reference RX 7900 XT and third-party-designed XFX Merc 310 ) on sale for $880 right now. A price reduction from MSRP on both counts, if only a small onethere has been a decent bit of RX 7900 XT price action today in the US. The same Chinese source noticed that the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT was now being sold for $70 below MSRP. That means it is now available (and in stock at the time of writing) for $829.