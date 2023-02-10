Radeon RX 7900 XT for $100/£100 discount below MSRP

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
https://www.newegg.com/biostar-rx7900xt/p/27N-002J-00025

H/t videocardz

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is now available for $859

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rad...Egv_Lj9DRmla6zE4BIjQ-1676026162-0-gaNycGzNEdA

EDIT:
there are two one RX 7900 XT listed over on Newegg for under MSRP of $899. There was a third even cheaper model earlier, too, a BioStar reference card, but after it was spotted by Videocardz it shot back up in price.


Still, there's the ASRock-branded reference RX 7900 XT and third-party-designed XFX Merc 310($850 right now) on sale for $880 right now. A price reduction from MSRP on both counts, if only a small one

https://www.pcgamer.com/amds-rx-7900-xt-is-on-sale-under-msrp-only-two-months-after-release/

EDIT-2:
there has been a decent bit of RX 7900 XT price action today in the US. The same Chinese source noticed
https://www.ithome.com/0/676/147.htm
that the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT was now being sold for $70 below MSRP. That means it is now available (and in stock at the time of writing) for $829.

https://www.newegg.com/asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go/p/N82E16814930083

https://hothardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xt-pricing-hits-steep-decline
 
Last edited:
sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Marees said:
I think there were only 2 left when I posted it. Let us see if this re-appears ...
probably going to appear random times now that fry's is dead and that's where biostar primarily was sold at here in the states they need to get their name out there again else where.
 
Tsuyashu

Limp Gawd
I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU?
 
sk3tch

2[H]4U
Tsuyashu said:
I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU?
Depends on your preference. Since you have NVIDIA now, the obvious nod would go to staying with NVIDIA. I've got a 4080, a couple 4090s (one is boxed up to go to a buddy for his X3D build), and a couple 7900 XTX's. I'm enjoying the XTX's much more than the 6000 series...but if I had no cards I would definitely get NVIDIA first. AMD, for me, is more of a toy.

My challenge with the 7900 XT is it is only $100 more to go to the XTX which is actually a decent jump. So, IMO - get a 4070 Ti or get a 7900 XTX...
 
Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
sk3tch said:
My challenge with the 7900 XT is it is only $100 more to go to the XTX which is actually a decent jump. So, IMO - get a 4070 Ti or get a 7900 XTX...
That is not the street price right.

Based on street price differences the $$$ between 7900 XT & 7900 XTX can be in the range of $200 to $300
 
Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Tsuyashu said:
I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU?
If you are looking at 1440p with lots of ray tracing then the 4070 ti would be a good choice.

If you are looking at 4K, from a future raster gaming point of view, the 12gb in 4070 ti might not be enough.

What I like about Nvidia gpus this gen is the power efficiency.
AMD will have to fight very hard on the value side to keep up.
 
Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
