Radeon RX 7900 XT for $100/£100 discount below MSRP

Tsuyashu said: I know this is probably beating a dead horse.. but I'm using a 980TI at the moment and feeling the age. I was originally looking for a 3080TI for below $800, but I know the 4070TI is technically better(though I'm spiteful about the 4080 fiasco). It seems the 7900 XT is relatively within 10% performance +/- from the 4700TI, so can anyone give me convincing arguments for which GPU? Click to expand...

Depends on your preference. Since you have NVIDIA now, the obvious nod would go to staying with NVIDIA. I've got a 4080, a couple 4090s (one is boxed up to go to a buddy for his X3D build), and a couple 7900 XTX's. I'm enjoying the XTX's much more than the 6000 series...but if I had no cards I would definitely get NVIDIA first. AMD, for me, is more of a toy.My challenge with the 7900 XT is it is only $100 more to go to the XTX which is actually a decent jump. So, IMO - get a 4070 Ti or get a 7900 XTX...