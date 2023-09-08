Radeon RX 7700 XT Reviews

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
Is it worth saving $50 to get the RX 7700 XT over the RX 7800 XT?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LEBEqsCwiM
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpxMKtbI8G8
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/radeon-rx-7700-xt-review,1.html
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/xfx-radeon-rx-7700-xt-qick-319-review,1.html
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/asus-radeon-rx-7700-xt-tuf-review,1.html
