Radeon RX 6800 XT Hits 2.8GHz Overlock On LN2 To Smash 3D Mark Fire Strike Record

"This picture shows the score of 48,890 marks at a GPU boost clock of a ridiculous 2.8GHz. TecLab_Takukou is clearly out for the throne with AMD hardware, and he may well have it soon. If he can maintain a stable overclock and get a score like that validated, the top spot will be his with ease.
We will have to see if he gets the top spot in the coming days, but evidence of a 2.8GHz overclock with the Radeon RX 6800 XT is absurd no matter what. That is roughly 600MHz above the default boost clock, so the card is being milked for all it is worth, and that is insane. We will keep our eyes peeled on the leaderboard for the next little while, so stay tuned to HotHardware for any overclocking updates."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-rx-6800-xt-overclocking-2800mhz
