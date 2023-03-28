Radeon RX 6800 GPU: now $470 at Newegg

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,226
Last edited:
R

rofull22

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 7, 2022
Messages
84
Nice midrange card. Shipping was actually about $11, not the $15 they list, and it's 2-day UPS.
Plan to try MorePowerTools tweaker on it and see what it can do. Hopefully XT level performance.

Edit: shipping is for me to Maine, YMMV
 
Last edited:
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,311
rofull22 said:
Nice midrange card. Shipping was actually about $11, not the $15 they list, and it's 2-day UPS.
Plan to try MorePowerTools tweaker on it and see what it can do. Hopefully XT level performance.

Edit: shipping is for me to Maine, YMMV
Click to expand...

shipping for me was 9 bucks. it's close to XT at 1080p but falls on it's face above 1440p even when overclocked but still way better than the 3070ti across the board which costs 100+ dollars more if you don't care about RT. i have the powercolor RX6800 fighter which was 490 about 2 months ago, just got this one for another system.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,311
S

sfsuphysics

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2007
Messages
15,638
sirmonkey1985 said:
they'll have another model up for sale next week probably.. they've been cycling between the asrock phantom, gigabyte, powercolor fighter, and msi gaming model every other week or so since January.
Click to expand...
Yup, if not the 6800, maybe the 6700xt for $100 less, or 6800xt for $80 more, or ... even though it would be nicer to just see this as "the price" for these old gen cards, it still is nice to see them get cycled around and lowered in price unlike a certain green team that hasn't been doing squat for lowering prices on old stock.
 
M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,226
If the 6800 drops to $400, then I would rather buy that than wait for $350 8gb 7600xt says MLID.

Makes lots of sense to me.

 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,311
sfsuphysics said:
Yup, if not the 6800, maybe the 6700xt for $100 less, or 6800xt for $80 more, or ... even though it would be nicer to just see this as "the price" for these old gen cards, it still is nice to see them get cycled around and lowered in price unlike a certain green team that hasn't been doing squat for lowering prices on old stock.
Click to expand...

yeah the others see sales as well but the 6800 never got the fan fair it deserved so retailers and AIB's have tons of them. i bought my friends kid an asrock challanger 6700XT for 392 after taxes back in november which at the time was a steal. nvidia not dropping prices is dumb and has finally forced me to give up ever buying their shit again. now have AMD cards in every system i maintain. raytracing isn't worth a 200+ dollar tax on their products.
 
K

KamikazePlatypus

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 4, 2023
Messages
100
Not a bad deal! Good midrange card, definitely better price/performance than any of Nvidia’s offerings right now.
 
T

TordanGow

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 25, 2015
Messages
1,511
Not a bad deal i today's market, I still think midrange cards should never top $350 though.
 
J

jlbenedict

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
1,979
rofull22 said:
Gigabyte back up at $465
Click to expand...
with

$20 off w/ promo code VGAEXCGBET334​


and TLOU game code

It did bounce back up to $609 until dropping back down again... stock must have dropped, so they were hoping for a few suckers at that price point
 
R

rofull22

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 7, 2022
Messages
84
I like the card, it's paired with a 3700x. One of the shorter 6800 models so it fits in my older case that was never designed for the monster size cards of today.

I'll bet there are lots of these available as said above.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,311
rofull22 said:
I like the card, it's paired with a 3700x. One of the shorter 6800 models so it fits in my older case that was never designed for the monster size cards of today.

I'll bet there are lots of these available as said above.
Click to expand...
yeah i was not expecting it to be so short.. it looks like a toy next to my powercolor fighter RX6800.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top