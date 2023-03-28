Radeon RX 6800 GPU: now $470 at Newegg

sirmonkey1985 said: they'll have another model up for sale next week probably.. they've been cycling between the asrock phantom, gigabyte, powercolor fighter, and msi gaming model every other week or so since January. Click to expand...

Yup, if not the 6800, maybe the 6700xt for $100 less, or 6800xt for $80 more, or ... even though it would be nicer to just see this as "the price" for these old gen cards, it still is nice to see them get cycled around and lowered in price unlike a certain green team that hasn't been doing squat for lowering prices on old stock.