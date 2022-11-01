Radeon RX 6600M (in desktop form factor) for $133

N

Negative_3

n00b
Joined
Apr 14, 2008
Messages
43
Note 1: The 6600M in desktop form factor is faster than a normal 6600 desktop card (despite the 6600M chip being intended for mobile)

Note 2: Do NOT buy mobile Nvidia cards in a desktop form factor. Only AMD allows such cards

Go to AliExpress. Search for 6600M. Select the $167.32 listing. Click "Buy Now". The "$3 off every $30 up to $9" should be auto applied. Enter promo code USNEW25 or HONEYUS25. It will show $133

...wait a month for shipping
 
