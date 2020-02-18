Radeon RX 5700 Series Thermal Issues Points To AMD and NOT AIB Partner Designs!

Rockenrooster said: I see that, it is also very apparent that ASUS didn't "make sure" their own GPUs didn't have issues and overheat, they just flat out trusted without testing... Click to expand...

Derangel said: Maybe if ASUS had bothered to test their cards (which they clearly didn't) they wouldn't have had a problem or have needed to pass the buck. Shitting on ASUS for not performing proper QA before releasing isn't "White knighting" AMD. Click to expand...

Video cards are just tested if they power on. Aside from possible minor changes to the cold plate and placement of thermal pads, cooler and heatsink design is not changed for different video cards. The AIB partner would have no reason to not believe the specification guidelines provided by the chip manufacturer.Shitting on ASUS for QA is an internet meme and considered acceptable. Putting just a little responsibility on AMD is taboo because they're considered the good guy underdog.