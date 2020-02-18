Radeon RX 5700 Series Thermal Issues Points To AMD and NOT AIB Partner Designs!

erek
Bad AMD designs are the seeming culprit to all the thermal pressure issues for AIBs like ASUS STRIX
"As a result, all ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards shipped from January 2020 forward feature new screws that increase cooler mounting pressure to 50-60 PSI, resulting in improved heat transfer from the GPU to the heatsink.
Of course, we are committed to supporting our customers. We would like to offer the same benefits of the new mounting screws to users that have already purchased an ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics card. If you already have one of these cards and would like it modified to use the new mounting screws, please contact your nearest ASUS service center starting in March of 2020* and we’ll happily perform the upgrade for you.
To determine whether your graphics card is eligible for this free upgrade, please consult the following table of model numbers. For further assistance or information, please contact your local ASUS customer support team."
