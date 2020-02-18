Radeon RX 5700 Series Thermal Issues Points To AMD and NOT AIB Partner Designs!

erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,381
Bad AMD designs are the seeming culprit to all the thermal pressure issues for AIBs like ASUS STRIX

"As a result, all ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards shipped from January 2020 forward feature new screws that increase cooler mounting pressure to 50-60 PSI, resulting in improved heat transfer from the GPU to the heatsink.

Of course, we are committed to supporting our customers. We would like to offer the same benefits of the new mounting screws to users that have already purchased an ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics card. If you already have one of these cards and would like it modified to use the new mounting screws, please contact your nearest ASUS service center starting in March of 2020* and we’ll happily perform the upgrade for you.

To determine whether your graphics card is eligible for this free upgrade, please consult the following table of model numbers. For further assistance or information, please contact your local ASUS customer support team."

rog.asus.com

Notice: thermal performance and cooler mounting pressure for ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards | ROG - Republic of Gamers Global

rog.asus.com rog.asus.com
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,492
If it's AMD's fault, why does this only effect a couple brands? Sounds like ASUS never actually bothered to test their cards before shipping to ensure the guidelines worked with their custom cooler.
 
S

sc5mu93

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
153
From the ROG link
Initial batches of ROG Strix 5700-series graphics cards were built following AMD’s guidelines. After receiving user reports regarding temperature issues, we performed extended R&D testing to find the optimal PSI range for our graphics cards without compromising GPU reliability.
Click to expand...
You do this BEFORE you ship your custom cooler, not after.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,543
Derangel said:
Posting another link that repeats the exact some thing as your initial post doesn't make it any less BS.
Click to expand...
If you actually read what ASUS says AMD provided guidelines for mounting pressure in the range of 30-40 PSI, which is what early ROG batches followed. Let's not automatically assume the White Knight position for AMD whenever an issue for them pops up.
 
R

Rockenrooster

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2017
Messages
519
Armenius said:
If you actually read what ASUS says AMD provided guidelines for mounting pressure in the range of 30-40 PSI, which is what early ROG batches followed. Let's not automatically assume the White Knight position for AMD whenever an issue for them pops up.
Click to expand...
I see that, it is also very apparent that ASUS didn't "make sure" their own GPUs didn't have issues and overheat, they just flat out trusted without testing...
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,492
Armenius said:
If you actually read what ASUS says AMD provided guidelines for mounting pressure in the range of 30-40 PSI, which is what early ROG batches followed. Let's not automatically assume the White Knight position for AMD whenever an issue for them pops up.
Click to expand...
Maybe if ASUS had bothered to test their cards (which they clearly didn't) they wouldn't have had a problem or have needed to pass the buck. Shitting on ASUS for not performing proper QA before releasing isn't "White knighting" AMD.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,543
Rockenrooster said:
I see that, it is also very apparent that ASUS didn't "make sure" their own GPUs didn't have issues and overheat, they just flat out trusted without testing...
Click to expand...
Video cards are just tested if they power on. Aside from possible minor changes to the cold plate and placement of thermal pads, cooler and heatsink design is not changed for different video cards. The AIB partner would have no reason to not believe the specification guidelines provided by the chip manufacturer.
Derangel said:
Maybe if ASUS had bothered to test their cards (which they clearly didn't) they wouldn't have had a problem or have needed to pass the buck. Shitting on ASUS for not performing proper QA before releasing isn't "White knighting" AMD.
Click to expand...
Shitting on ASUS for QA is an internet meme and considered acceptable. Putting just a little responsibility on AMD is taboo because they're considered the good guy underdog.
 
erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,381
Armenius said:
Video cards are just tested if they power on. Aside from possible minor changes to the cold plate and placement of thermal pads, cooler and heatsink design is not changed for different video cards. The AIB partner would have no reason to not believe the specification guidelines provided by the chip manufacturer.

Shitting on ASUS for QA is an internet meme and considered acceptable. Putting just a little responsibility on AMD is taboo because they're considered the good guy underdog.
Click to expand...
who should ultimately be held accountable? AMD or ASUS? who needs to take the fall for this?
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,492
Armenius said:
Shitting on ASUS for QA is an internet meme and considered acceptable. Putting just a little responsibility on AMD is taboo because they're considered the good guy underdog.
Click to expand...
Yes because I didn't shit on AMD for their fuck up with the 5600 XT BIOS, or their driver issues, or anything else they've done bad. I'm totally a person that gives a flying fuck about what is or isn't considered taboo by a bunch of morons.
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,492
erek said:
who should ultimately be held accountable? AMD or ASUS? who needs to take the fall for this?
Click to expand...
ASUS, mostly. Tension doesn't seem to be a problem with other AIBs. So even if AMD's guidelines aren't great (I'd imagine they're based on using a thermal pad on the GPU die vs paste, since that's what the reference model uses) it seems like everyone else has figured out how to do it correctly.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
2,892
I dunno, I'm kinda on Asus side with this one. MSI and XFX had temperature issues that were improved with increased mounting pressure.
 
G

GoodBoy

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
1,714
Plenty of blame to go around, both can be considered at fault.

At least ASUS is making it right.

If the cards in question are reference clocked, this does feel more to me that it would be AMD's screwup, but more on ASUS if these are overclocked versions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top