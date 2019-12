Radeon RX 5500 XT Launch Review Round Up

At best, this is a meh. Start high and drop prices in 3-6 months once excess new polaris cards are all gone. The 8GB variants are mostly pointless at those prices of $220-250 (rgb variants looks like). So long as the 1660 Supers stay in stock and don't hyper inflate anymore they win the $230-250 realm. I don't think 8gb 550XT's are worth the extra money over 4gb variants or the 6gb 1660 at $200-210. At $225+ for the custom AIB they really aren't compared to the 1660 Super.



This is the old 2gb vs 4gb arguments of 2014-15 and then the 6gb vs 8gb of 2016. If you're going to keep the card for 2+ years, maybe the 8gb card is worth it now given new consoles this next year. Tis a mighty big if given the last 4-5 years. Why not buy cheap/used polaris and wait it out a year or two?



128bit cards for $170-200, up to $225+ for custom AIB cards with 8gb of ram. Welcome to the state of gpu's in 2019, soon to be 2020.

