Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source - AMD now says they will be open-sourcing due to backlash

Bogus for the flip and the flop. who's to say what's the truth on this matter anymore?
"Continuing with AMD's relaunch of GPUOpen and introducing new software releases all week, out this morning is Radeon Rays 4.0. It takes another step forward while taking a step back in terms of no longer being open-source.
Radeon Rays 4.0 adds Vulkan API support as well as DirectX 12 and HIP capabilities, but now drops OpenCL support given HIP and DirectX12/Vulkan. Radeon Rays 4.0 also still supports CPU-based execution too."
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Radeon-Rays-4.0-Released
