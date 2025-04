Honest answer here. I don't think AMD has a way to compare against Nvidia's fake frames.



Nvidia's marketing presentation at CES was pure genius. Like, its absolute total lies and bollocks, but it neuters the competition completely. And there is NO WAY to prove otherwise until the cards are come out and tested. If AMD announced anything they would be compared against that presentation and unless they had their own magic fake frame data... they would look SILLY by comparison and do real long term damage to the brand.



Taking something from 30 frames to what? 120+ frames with a magic software setting? the normies don't know it is complete bullshit and that's impossible. To them it's just 'magic' and of course we can have the 'magic' hardware do magical thing.



But Nvidia does know and wont get called on it... or rather when they get called for it it wont matter. just look to the whole 40 series launch and how much faster it magically was; when the reality is it was a decent generational uplift that was overpriced.



The reality here is going to be the same. AMD has delayed the launch to let the 50 series land and get REAL benchmarks out the door by third party reviewers who will lambast NVidia's fake frames.



That's step 1. Step two will be launching their product and it actually coming it at a price point where someone might actually consider it. i.e. not kicking themselves in the nuts. This is AMD's fight to lose as they cannot price their product 10% or 15% or even 20% cheaper. It needs to be a minimum of 30% cheaper. Nvidia is in a market dominance position, if they want to move volume, then the 9070 XT will need to cost 499$ USD at most. It needs to be a FULL TIER better than the equivalent Nvidia card and then some.



Then and only then we will they actually get people buying the cards. The reality here is Nvidia is just THE DEFAULT option for people to buy GPU's. Breaking that cycle requires disruption at this point beyond what I think AMD is willing to do.



I expect them to announce the 9070 XT with their own fake frame software thingie they are concocting right now in the labs and frantically trying to get out the door ASAP to look good to normies while also pricing the thing 50$ less than the comparable Nvidia part.



Which means it will sit on a shelf and NOT sell. Until the price drops and drops and drop to finally get to at least 20% cheaper than the NVidia part, then it will start to move but by then, they will have lost all the goodwill and their market share will also continue to erode in the process.