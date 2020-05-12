Racetrack Memory Will Make Your Computer Smaller, Better, Faster, Stronger

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,947
Wonder if this is legit
""We found that small skyrmions are only stable in very specific material environments, so identifying the ideal materials that can host skyrmions and the circumstances under which they are created is a first priority for making the technology applicable," Andrew Kent, one of the authors, said in the statement. "This has been the focus of our research thus far."
The team has identified magnetic materials with small electric fields, known as ferrimagnets, as the best option. But it will take additional research to make the skyrmion technology commercially viable, and it'll take even longer for manufacturers like Apple or Asus to hop on board.
So in the meantime, splurge on some additional RAM storage or an external hard drive if your computer wheezes every time you boot it up. You'll thank us later."
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/design/a32388892/racetrack-memory-computer-data-storage/
""We found that small skyrmions are only stable in very specific material environments, so identifying the ideal materials that can host skyrmions and the circumstances under which they are created is a first priority for making the technology applicable," Andrew Kent, one of the authors, said in the statement. "This has been the focus of our research thus far."
The team has identified magnetic materials with small electric fields, known as ferrimagnets, as the best option. But it will take additional research to make the skyrmion technology commercially viable, and it'll take even longer for manufacturers like Apple or Asus to hop on board.
So in the meantime, splurge on some additional RAM storage or an external hard drive if your computer wheezes every time you boot it up. You'll thank us later."
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/design/a32388892/racetrack-memory-computer-data-storage/
Last edited: