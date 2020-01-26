r9 390/haswell budget gaming setup $350, 1070ti $225, rx580 $80

Hello Few things for sale. I have a nice little setup for 1080p gaming, does really well for the money. Specs: i5 4690k Zalman CNPS 9700 asrock z97 fatal1ty killer 16GB gskill memory (4x4) MSI r9 390 8GB, repasted runs well and cool for a 390. samsung evo 850 250GB Seasonic 500w psu Phantek case, 3x 120mm fans included Windows key good and activated $350 Located in hudson valley new york, really prefer to sell this locally. PNY 1070ti, got this in a trade from a friend. Just used to play apex $225 shipped. MSI rx580 4GB x2 $80 shipped each Bought these to have for spare builds/friends and things fell through/I got screwed over rx480 8GB - works great, used it in my spare lan rig. rear io plate is just a single instead of a double, does not effect functionality at all $80 shipped Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/24088/to