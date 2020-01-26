r9 390/haswell budget gaming setup $350, 1070ti $225, rx580 $80

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by sabrewolf732, Jan 26, 2020 at 1:20 AM.

    Hello

    Few things for sale.

    I have a nice little setup for 1080p gaming, does really well for the money.
    Specs:
    i5 4690k
    Zalman CNPS 9700
    asrock z97 fatal1ty killer
    16GB gskill memory (4x4)
    MSI r9 390 8GB, repasted runs well and cool for a 390.
    samsung evo 850 250GB
    Seasonic 500w psu
    Phantek case, 3x 120mm fans included
    Windows key good and activated

    $350

    Located in hudson valley new york, really prefer to sell this locally.

    PNY 1070ti, got this in a trade from a friend. Just used to play apex $225 shipped.

    MSI rx580 4GB x2 $80 shipped each
    Bought these to have for spare builds/friends and things fell through/I got screwed over

    rx480 8GB - works great, used it in my spare lan rig. rear io plate is just a single instead of a double, does not effect functionality at all $80 shipped

    Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/24088/to
     

    Attached Files:

