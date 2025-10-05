R9 290 bios recovery?

Do some googleing. Flashing r9 290s is insanely well documented. ATIflash will let u pull the current vbios. Flash the correct one. Atiflash works in windows, or u can make a dos bootable usb. It's called amdvbflash now. Or you could grab a old atiflash version.



The vbios is on techpowerup as said. You need one that matches the memory type for the board. Some models had differnt ones. Although normally its pretty much just Google your gpu model.



I've flashed and moded countless r9 290s, never managed to brick one. There is a tool out there for safly modifying Hawaii vbios (yoh will have to trust google enough to find it lol)



Some good steps are boot via another card or integrated. See if the card appears in gpuz or device manager, remove display drivers. If the card isnt recognized atall in windows I'd go straight for the dos based atiflash. If atiflash can't find the card its dead.