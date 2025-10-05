  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

R9 290 bios recovery?

X

X8XFoundries

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 4, 2025
Messages
151
So I lent my 290 to a moron and he seems to have flashed stuff to it without telling me. It turns on, but doesn't display. Nothing is broken, burnt, nothing. I even poked common failure points with a v meter, its literally fine hardware wise,' so it has to be software right?

How do I dig into this properly? I've never really had to software mod a GPU before, so this is my first time looking into it. IDK what tools to use.
 
if you have an igpu, turn it on and set it as primary then you can reflash the 290's bios using atiflash and a stock bios file(both on tpu)
 
Do some googleing. Flashing r9 290s is insanely well documented. ATIflash will let u pull the current vbios. Flash the correct one. Atiflash works in windows, or u can make a dos bootable usb. It's called amdvbflash now. Or you could grab a old atiflash version.

The vbios is on techpowerup as said. You need one that matches the memory type for the board. Some models had differnt ones. Although normally its pretty much just Google your gpu model.

I've flashed and moded countless r9 290s, never managed to brick one. There is a tool out there for safly modifying Hawaii vbios (yoh will have to trust google enough to find it lol)

Some good steps are boot via another card or integrated. See if the card appears in gpuz or device manager, remove display drivers. If the card isnt recognized atall in windows I'd go straight for the dos based atiflash. If atiflash can't find the card its dead.
 
Last edited:
cdabc123 said:
Some good steps are boot via another card or integrated. See if the card appears in gpuz or device manager, remove display drivers. If the card isnt recognized atall in windows I'd go straight for the dos based atiflash. If atiflash can't find the card its dead.
Click to expand...
Dead but lights up means its lying to me as far as I am concerned LOL

Good shit, TY
Random curiosity, does it only work in freedos?
 
X8XFoundries said:
Dead but lights up means its lying to me as far as I am concerned LOL

Good shit, TY
Random curiosity, does it only work in freedos?
Click to expand...
Led and fan on just means it has power. Not that its alive. Maybe your 290 is a lier lol. Maybe it just needs the right vbios.

No it also works reasonable well on windows if you want to try that first
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top