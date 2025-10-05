  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
R9 290 bios recovery, wat do

X8XFoundries

Mar 4, 2025
So I lent my 290 to a moron and he seems to have flashed stuff to it without telling me. It turns on, but doesn't display. Nothing is broken, burnt, nothing. I even poked common failure points with a v meter, its literally fine hardware wise,' so it has to be software right?

How do I dig into this properly? I've never really had to software mod a GPU before, so this is my first time looking into it. IDK what tools to use.
 
if you have an igpu, turn it on and set it as primary then you can reflash the 290's bios using atiflash and a stock bios file(both on tpu)
 
