R7 5800X3D, R7 5700X, R5 5600, R5 5500, R5 4600g, R5 4500, R3 4300 incoming

I volley of new AMD CPUs are coming:
5800X3D - $450 Extensively covered on other threads
5700x - $300 Basically a 5800X price cut
5600 - $ 200 Same as to the 5600X
5500 - $160 6/6, could be interesting, maybe a 12100 competitor and a 1600 AF replacement.
4600g $154 - Seen before as the OEM 4650g
4500 - $130 6/12 Renoir same as above, w/o igpu
4300 - $100 4/8 Renoir, maybe around 3300x performance.
https://www.techpowerup.com/292739/...ril-launch-pricing-of-other-new-chips-surface
So thoughts on pricing? Which one has you the most interested.
For myself, I am interested in getting a 6/12 APU for my crusty ASRock B-350 itx so I can just get rid of my GPU.
