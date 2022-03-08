R7 5800X3D, R7 5700X, R5 5600, R5 5500, R5 4600g, R5 4500, R3 4300 incoming

I volley of new AMD CPUs are coming:5800X3D - $450 Extensively covered on other threads5700x - $300 Basically a 5800X price cut5600 - $ 200 Same as to the 5600X5500 - $160 6/6, could be interesting, maybe a 12100 competitor and a 1600 AF replacement.4600g $154 - Seen before as the OEM 4650g4500 - $130 6/12 Renoir same as above, w/o igpu4300 - $100 4/8 Renoir, maybe around 3300x performance.So thoughts on pricing? Which one has you the most interested.For myself, I am interested in getting a 6/12 APU for my crusty ASRock B-350 itx so I can just get rid of my GPU.