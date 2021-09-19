R7 3700X on X370 with 3600 ram?

I'm considering upgrading my 1600 cpu. I have a gigabyte x370 gaming. Currently with Gskill 3200-14 ram.
Since ryzen works better with faster ram(IIRC 3600 is a sweet spot for the 3xxx) I'm wondering if that would work?
I'm thinking it might since the memory controller is entirely in the cpu.
Anyone done something similar?
